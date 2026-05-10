Chicago crime: Argument leads to 3 shot on South Side, police say
CHICAGO - Three people were shot and injured during an argument among multiple people on Chicago’s South Side late Saturday night.
What we know:
Officers responded around 10:22 p.m. to the 7900 block of S. Drexel Ave. in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood for the shooting, according to the Chicago Police Department.
At least three people were standing outside when a verbal altercation took place with a group of unknown male offenders, police said.
During the incident, a 33-year-old man was shot in the chest. He was treated by paramedics and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.
A 29-year-old man was shot in the buttocks. He took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.
Police learned a third victim, a 17-year-old boy, was also self-transported to the same hospital with a cut to his eyebrow, believed to be a graze wound from a gunshot. He was listed in good condition.
Police provided no other details.
Area detectives are investigating.