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Chicago crime: Argument leads to 3 shot on South Side, police say

By Alex Ortiz
Published  May 10, 2026 6:35am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago
3 shot on Chicago's South Side during argument, police say

3 shot on Chicago's South Side during argument, police say

Three people were shot and injured during an argument among multiple people on Chicago’s South Side late Saturday night.

The Brief

    • Three people, including a teenager, were shot and injured during an argument on Chicago's South Side overnight, police said.
    • The victims included a 33-year-old man, a 29-year-old man, and a 17-year-old boy.
    • Police did not say if any suspects were arrested.

CHICAGO - Three people were shot and injured during an argument among multiple people on Chicago’s South Side late Saturday night.

What we know:

Officers responded around 10:22 p.m. to the 7900 block of S. Drexel Ave. in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood for the shooting, according to the Chicago Police Department.

At least three people were standing outside when a verbal altercation took place with a group of unknown male offenders, police said.

During the incident, a 33-year-old man was shot in the chest. He was treated by paramedics and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the buttocks. He took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Police learned a third victim, a 17-year-old boy, was also self-transported to the same hospital with a cut to his eyebrow, believed to be a graze wound from a gunshot. He was listed in good condition.

Police provided no other details.

Area detectives are investigating.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

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