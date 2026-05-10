Chicago crime: Argument leads to 3 shot on South Side, police say

The Brief Three people, including a teenager, were shot and injured during an argument on Chicago's South Side overnight, police said. The victims included a 33-year-old man, a 29-year-old man, and a 17-year-old boy. Police did not say if any suspects were arrested.



Three people were shot and injured during an argument among multiple people on Chicago’s South Side late Saturday night.

What we know:

Officers responded around 10:22 p.m. to the 7900 block of S. Drexel Ave. in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood for the shooting, according to the Chicago Police Department.

At least three people were standing outside when a verbal altercation took place with a group of unknown male offenders, police said.

During the incident, a 33-year-old man was shot in the chest. He was treated by paramedics and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the buttocks. He took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Police learned a third victim, a 17-year-old boy, was also self-transported to the same hospital with a cut to his eyebrow, believed to be a graze wound from a gunshot. He was listed in good condition.

Police provided no other details.

Area detectives are investigating.