3 shot in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

Three men were wounded in a shooting in Austin Saturday night.

Police say the men were in the 5100 block of West Madison Street at 11:30 p.m. when shots were fired.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the right leg and self-transported to West Suburban Hospital in good condition.

Another man, 25, was shot in the back and self-transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 47-year-old man was shot several times and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been reported.