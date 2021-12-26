3 shot inside building in Marquette Park drive-by

Three people were shot early Sunday morning inside a building in Marquette Park on the South Side.

Three men were inside a building in the 6300 block of South Kedzie Avenue about 12:10 a.m. when witnesses said they saw someone inside a gray Dodge Durango fire toward the building, according to Chicago police.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

One of the men, 23, was shot in the back, and was listed in fair condition, police said.

A second 23-year-old man was grazed in the head and a 26-year-old man was struck in the thigh, police said. Both were in good condition, authorities said.

All three were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 NEWSLETTER

Advertisement

No one was in custody.