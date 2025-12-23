Chicago Bears: How Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson's relationship took centerstage at Halas Hall

Caleb Williams can’t exactly remember what was said or when it was. He just remembers the emotions that came after it.

During training camp earlier this year, Williams just remembers that he waved his head coach off.

Ben Johnson let him have it. He gave Williams an earful in the quarterback’s headset. Williams can’t recall what Johnson said, but it’s probably better that he doesn’t share. It most likely wasn’t FCC-compliant.

At that moment, Williams was unsure.

"Felt like our relationship was pretty fragile at certain points," Williams said. "From my perspective, it was like, ‘geez, this dude doesn't seem like he likes me.’"

But, that wasn’t true.

The relationship between Johnson and Williams has flourished since they began working together. It peaked this past weekend, when Johnson trusted Williams with a play-action deep shot to DJ Moore to win a game in overtime.

Days after Williams threw the pass that beat Green Bay in primetime, the relationship between coach and quarterback took the spotlight at Halas Hall.

"You start figuring out that that's just him," Williams said. "He cares so much about the sport. He cares so much about us. He cares so much about winning."

The backstory:

Williams was candid on Saturday.

"I’ve got the best coach in the world, let's put it that way," Williams said.

It’s easy to talk up your boss after a great day at the office – in this case, the Bears won their biggest game in seven years and are on the cusp of winning the NFC North in doing so – but this relationship has been in the works since Johnson was introduced at Halas Hall on Jan 22.

That day, Johnson walked into his introductory press conference and had a fist bump for Williams as he passed the quarterback.

In the months since, the two have worked to get on the same page. On the field, Johnson is demanding. Look no further than the lofty goals he set for Williams before the season: 4,000 passing yards and a 70 percent completion percentage.

It took until Williams started to see Johnson off the field before the quarterback began to understand his coach.

"When you get off the field, he's one of the guys," Williams said. "He's a player's coach. He laughs and jokes with us. He’s bumping us around and things like that. And so, it's fun. It's enjoyable when we're off the field. It's fun and enjoyable when we're on the field. But it did take a little bit."

On the field, Johnson has provided Williams with exactly what he needs.

After a rookie season where he had his struggles, Williams showed his potential by putting together one of the best quarterback seasons in Bears’ history, even while playing under three different offensive coordinators, two head coaches and taking 68 sacks.

Johnson hasn’t taken it easy on Williams.

"That's what I've wanted," Williams said. "That's kind of how I've grown up, hard coaching and I've played my best ball with a coach like that. And so, he's been just that. He's been consistent, like I said. Then, when you get out there in the football field, he tends to call the right play at the right time."

The other side:

Williams and Johnson didn’t have much choice. Johnson came to Chicago as one of the most sought-after offensive minds in the NFL, who turned Jared Goff into a Pro Bowl quarterback in Detroit.

The two were always going to spend plenty of time around each other. That allowed Williams to see what kind of person Johnson is.

Johnson wanted to convey to the quarterback that he cares about winning, winning for the city and for Williams himself.

The two found common ground about their care for the city they represent.

"We care deeply about this city, and I care deeply about his success as well," Johnson said. "He understands that now at this point, and you only get to that by spending a lot of time together."

That common ground doesn’t stop at the city of Chicago.

The two have found they share a desire to win games.

"What I've grown to love about him – and I hope he would echo the same thing – I think we're mentally very similar," Johnson said. "We share a lot of the same competitive drive and we think very much the same way in a lot of regards."