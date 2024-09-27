3 shot in traffic in Grand Crossing

The Brief Three people were wounded in a shooting at a stoplight in Grand Crossing on Thursday night. Two men are in critical condition, and a woman is in fair condition; no arrests have been made yet.



Two men and a woman were wounded in a shooting Thursday night in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The men, 23 and 25, were sitting at a stoplight around 10:42 p.m. when a red van pulled alongside them and someone inside started shooting in the 7500 block of South Stony Island Avenue, according to police.

The 23-year-old was shot in the chest and neck while the 25-year-old was shot in the leg. Paramedics treated both of them at the scene and took them to the University of Chicago Hospital where they were both listed in critical condition, police said.

A 46-year-old woman who was also stopped at the red light was shot in the arm. She was taken to Jackson Park Hospital where she was listed in fair condition.

No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.