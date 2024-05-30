3 suspects flee after crashing into vehicle in Little Village

Three offenders are wanted after fleeing the scene of a crash in Little Village early Thursday.

At about 2 a.m., Chicago police responded to a vehicle crash in the 3000 block of South Kedzie and determined that a white sedan was traveling eastbound on 31st Street and collided with a black sedan that was traveling southbound on Kedzie.

According to preliminary information, three male offenders fled from the white sedan on foot, while two men and one woman occupied the black SUV.

The two men sustained minor injuries and were transported to an area hospital in good condition. The woman was also transported to an area hospital in fair condition with unknown injuries.

No citations are pending. Area Four detectives are investigating.