3-vehicle I-94 fatal crash leads to delays in Chicago’s north suburbs, ISP says
NORTHBROOK, Ill. - A fatal three-vehicle crash caused major traffic delays on Interstate 94 in the northern suburbs on Monday afternoon.
What we know:
The crash happened on I-94 southbound at Dundee Road near Route 41 in Northbrook, according to the Illinois State Police.
Troopers responded to the scene around 12:30 p.m., ISP said.
The Dundee Road southbound ramp to I-94 was closed. Lake Cook Road Southbound lanes to I-94 were also closed.
What we don't know:
It was unclear exactly what led to the crash or how many people were killed or hurt.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.