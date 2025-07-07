3-vehicle I-94 fatal crash leads to delays in Chicago’s north suburbs, ISP says

The Brief A fatal three-vehicle crash on I-94 in the north suburbs led to major traffic delays on Monday afternoon. It was unclear exactly how many people were killed or injured in the crash.



A fatal three-vehicle crash caused major traffic delays on Interstate 94 in the northern suburbs on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

The crash happened on I-94 southbound at Dundee Road near Route 41 in Northbrook, according to the Illinois State Police.

Troopers responded to the scene around 12:30 p.m., ISP said.

The Dundee Road southbound ramp to I-94 was closed. Lake Cook Road Southbound lanes to I-94 were also closed.

What we don't know:

It was unclear exactly what led to the crash or how many people were killed or hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.