3 women robbed at gunpoint in South Loop

Three women were robbed at gunpoint Sunday in the South Loop.

About 8:30 p.m., the women were standing on the sidewalk in the 800 block of South Wabash Avenue when they were approached by a person wearing a white mask, Chicago police said. The person flashed a handgun and demanded their property.

After the women complied with the person’s demands the person fled the scene, police said. No one was injured.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.