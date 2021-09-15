Expand / Collapse search

3 wounded, 1 critically, in Englewood shooting

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Englewood
CHICAGO - Three people were shot outside of an Englewood Business Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred in the 7000 block of South Halsted.

At about 6:18 p.m., the three victims were outside a commercial business when two unknown vehicles approached them. Multiple offenders then exited the vehicles, produced handguns and fired shots, police said.

A female, unknown age, was struck in the leg and abdomen. She was transported to the hospital in good condition, police said.

A 37-year-old woman was shot in the knee and self-transported to the hospital in good condition.

A 51-year-old man was shot in the arm and chest. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

There are no suspects in custody.

Area detectives are investigating. 