3 wounded, 1 critically, in Englewood shooting

Three people were shot outside of an Englewood Business Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred in the 7000 block of South Halsted.

At about 6:18 p.m., the three victims were outside a commercial business when two unknown vehicles approached them. Multiple offenders then exited the vehicles, produced handguns and fired shots, police said.

A female, unknown age, was struck in the leg and abdomen. She was transported to the hospital in good condition, police said.

A 37-year-old woman was shot in the knee and self-transported to the hospital in good condition.

FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

A 51-year-old man was shot in the arm and chest. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

There are no suspects in custody.

Advertisement

Area detectives are investigating.