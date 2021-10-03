3 wounded, 1 critically, in Near North Side shooting

Three people were wounded, one critically, in a shooting on the Near North Side Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 1200 block of North Dearborn.

At about 3:35 a.m., Chicago police said a 29-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man were in a parked car when shots were fired, possibly from a gray vehicle.

The woman was shot in the foot and suffered graze wounds to the leg, police said.

She is listed in fair condition.

The man was shot in the head and was transported to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

A 23-year-old man was on the sidewalk and was also shot in the foot. He is listed in good condition.

There is no suspect description available at this time, police said.

No one is in custody, and Area Three detectives continue to investigate.