3 wounded, 1 critically, in shooting in Englewood

Three men were wounded, one critically, Wednesday in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side.

About 1:10 a.m. the men, 43, 41 and 39, were standing on the front porch or a residence in the 7300 block of South Green Street, when someone fired shots at them, Chicago police said.

The 43-year-old was struck in the chest and is in critical condition, police said. The 41-year-old was struck in the right leg, the 39-year-old was struck in the back, and they both are in good condition.

All three men were taken to University of Chicago Hospital.

Area One detectives are investigating.