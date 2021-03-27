3 wounded, 2 critically, in Austin shooting

Three men were wounded, two of them critically, Saturday in a shooting in Austin on the West Side.

The men were standing outside about 12:10 p.m. when someone fired shots at them in the 500 block of North Leamington Avenue, Chicago police said.

One man, 64, was struck in the leg, and another, 54, was struck in the thigh, police said. Both were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The third man, 42, was grazed on the back, police said. He was treated at the scene.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.