How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns: TV channel, live stream info, start time for Week 15

The Chicago Bears are picking up the pieces after a loss for just the fourth time this season.

Next up, a chilly one against the Cleveland Browns.

Here's how to watch the Bears' as they try and get back on track against the Cleveland Browns, taking on the final AFC North team of the season.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers

TV: FOX

Stream: FoxSports.com and NFL+

Radio: ESPN 1000

The Bears and Packers will be broadcast on FOX. Kevin Kugler will have the play-by-play call with Daryl Johnston serving as an analyst. Allison Williams will be reporting from the sidelines.

Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers start time

Date: Sunday, Dec. 14

Where: Solider Field, Chicago, Illinois

Time: Noon, CDT

Taking one on the chin hurts. Taking one on the chin from the Packers hurts a bit more.

But, the Bears don't have much time to rally. They have the Cleveland Browns coming to Soldier Field this weekend.

Regardless of the Browns' record, the Bears can't overlook a Cleveland team that beat Green Bay earlier this season and has the best defensive player in the NFL in Myles Garrett. This season, Garrett has 20 sacks. He's on his way to obliterating the single-season NFL sack record.

A win nets the first 10-win season for the Bears since 2018. A loss puts the Bears' playoff hopes in some peril. It's a chance for head coach Ben Johnson to show what his December coaching chops are made of.

Chicago Bears 2025 season schedule

Week 1: Minnesota Vikings 27, Chicago Bears 24

Week 2: Detroit Lions 52, Chicago Bears 21

Week 3: Chicago Bears 31, Dallas Cowboys 17

Week 4: Chicago Bears 25, Las Vegas Raiders 24

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: Chicago Bears 25, Washington Commanders 24

Week 7: Chicago Bears 26, New Orleans Saints 16

Week 8: Baltimore Ravens 30, Chicago Bears 16

Week 9: Chicago Bears 47, Cincinnati Bengals 42

Week 10: Chicago Bears 24, New York Giants 20

Week 11: Chicago Bears 19, Minnesota Vikings 17

Week 12: Chicago Bears 31, Pittsburgh Steelers 28

Week 13: Chicago Bears 24, Philadelphia Eagles 15

Week 14: Green Bay Packers 28, Chicago Bears 21

Week 15: vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 16: vs. Green Bay Packers (Saturday)

Week 17: @ San Francisco 49ers (Sunday Night Football)

Week 18: vs. Detroit Lions