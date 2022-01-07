3 wounded in drive-by shooting in Chatham

Three people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

Someone inside a black SUV started shooting around 8:41 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Princeton Avenue, police said.

A 42-year-old woman who was sitting in a parked car was struck in both legs and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was listed in serious condition, police said.

A 20-year-old man who was standing in the doorway of a home was shot in the face area. He self-transported to Little Company of Mary Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Gunfire also hit a 50-year-old man who was walking on the sidewalk, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.