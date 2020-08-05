3 wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

Three men were shot Wednesday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The shooting happened about 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of North St. Louis Avenue, Chicago police said.

A 75-year-old man was struck in the abdomen and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said. Another man, 28, was shot in the hip and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

The third man, 35, was hospitalized in good condition with a gunshot wound to the arm, police said.

Further details were not immediately available. Area Four detectives are investigating.