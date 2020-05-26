3 wounded in shooting in Humboldt Park

A woman and two men were wounded Monday in a shooting in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

About 11:30 p.m. they were hanging out on the sidewalk in the 1000 block of North Hamlin Avenue, when they saw a male chasing another male and then heard multiple gunshots, according to Chicago police.

The woman, 36, was struck in the right arm and lower back, police said. A 33-year-old man was struck in the right shoulder and a 44-year-old man was struck in twice in abdomen and once in the left leg, police said.

They were all rushed to Stroger Hospital for treatment, police said. They are in good condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating.