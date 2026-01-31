31 men arrested in January human trafficking operations in Cook County: officials

The Brief Cook County Sheriff’s Police conducted three undercover human trafficking operations in January, resulting in the arrest of 31 men. The suspects were issued $1,000 ordinance violations and had their vehicles towed, according to officials. Authorities said the operations coincided with Human Trafficking Awareness Month and are part of ongoing efforts that have led to more than 600 arrests since 2022.



Investigators arrested 31 male suspects in January in connection with human trafficking, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

In a Facebook post, officials shared that Cook County Sheriff’s Police Special Victim’s Unit investigators conducted three undercover operations in January in connection with human trafficking.

The operations resulted in 31 men being arrested, issued a $1,000 ordinance violation, and having their cars towed.

While the operations were in honor of Human Trafficking Awareness Month, officials say the special victim's unit works all year to find suspects of human trafficking.

According to the office, the department has arrested and fined more than 600 people in human trafficking and sex trafficking operations since 2022.