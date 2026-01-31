31 men arrested in January human trafficking operations in Cook County: officials
COOK COUNTY - Investigators arrested 31 male suspects in January in connection with human trafficking, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
What we know:
In a Facebook post, officials shared that Cook County Sheriff’s Police Special Victim’s Unit investigators conducted three undercover operations in January in connection with human trafficking.
The operations resulted in 31 men being arrested, issued a $1,000 ordinance violation, and having their cars towed.
While the operations were in honor of Human Trafficking Awareness Month, officials say the special victim's unit works all year to find suspects of human trafficking.
According to the office, the department has arrested and fined more than 600 people in human trafficking and sex trafficking operations since 2022.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Cook County Sheriff's Office.