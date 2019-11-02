32-year-old man shot in face in Englewood

A 32-year-old man was critically wounded Saturday after being shot in Englewood on the South Side.

About 9:20 p.m., he was standing in the first block of West 69th Street, when he was approached by two men who pulled out handguns and opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the face, leg and abdomen, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating .