A 34-year-old man was shot Saturday in Austin on the West Side.

About 6:10 p.m., he was in the 800 block of North Maffassoit Avenue, when he heard gunshots and felt a pain, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the back of the head and taken to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park by an on-scene witness, police said. He is listed as being in good condition, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating the shooting.