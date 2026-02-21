Stolen car pursuit ends in crash, injures three juveniles in Lake Villa: officials

The Brief A Lake County Sheriff's deputy spotted a stolen vehicle near Route 59 and Grass Lake Road just before midnight Friday and ended the pursuit when the car got out of range. The vehicle later crashed near Grass Lake Road and Deep Lake Road in Lake Villa, sending three juveniles to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash and stolen vehicle incidents remain under investigation, with charges against the juveniles pending.



Three juveniles have been hospitalized after a stolen vehicle pursuit ended in a crash in Lake Villa on Friday, according to Lake County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Just before midnight, a Lake County Sheriff's deputy was alerted to a stolen vehicle near Route 59 and Grass Lake Road. The officer saw the vehicle traveling northbound on Route 59 before turning east onto Grass Lake Road. The officer stopped his pursuit when the vehicle became out of reach.

But shortly after, the officer saw a flash in the distance. The stolen car had crashed near Grass Lake Road and Deep Lake Road in Lake Villa, according to police.

Officials responded to the crash, where three juveniles were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What's next:

The crash and stolen car incidents are under investigation, according to police.

Charges against the juveniles are still pending.