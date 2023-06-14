37 students in underserved communities receive thousands in scholarship money

It was a big win for some local students Wednesday who received roughly $100,000 in scholarship money along with some extra support as they continue on with their studies.

The money was awarded through the Motorola Solutions Foundation and the nonprofit, Calculated Genius, and was awarded to 37 students from underserved communities.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Each student will receive $3,000 toward their first year of education and an additional $2,500 for each subsequent year of their studies for up to four years.

The students are also matched with a mentor who is a working professional in the technology field to have regular check-ins and guidance.

The organization says 65 percent of the scholarship recipients are women and nearly 50 percent are first-generation college students.