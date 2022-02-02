Expand / Collapse search

4 arrested for Michael K. Williams overdose death

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 1:55PM
The Life and Legacy of Michael K. Williams - [STREET SOLDIERS]

After becoming widely known for his portrayal of Omar Little in The Wire, and in the years that followed he used his considerable creative talents to entertain us in dozens of TV and film roles. He was also a much-loved humanitarian who uplifted our communities and left behind and empowering legacy for his youth.

NEW YORK - Four men have been arrested in connection with the overdose death of "The Wire" actor Michael K. Williams.

Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment in September 2021, of an overdose of fentanyl-laced heroin.

Williams was found dead after a relative hadn't heard from him in a couple of days and went to check on him.

On Wednesday federal authorities announced the arrest of Irvin Cartagena, aka "Green Eyes" on narcotics conspiracy charges.

Hector Robles, aka "Oreja," Luis Cruz, aka "Mostro," and Carlos Macci, aka "Carlito," were charged as members of the fentanyl and heroin conspiracy.

Federal prosecutors say their drug crew sold the drugs to Williams.

Cartagena was arrested Tuesday in Puerto Rico.  Robles, Cruz, and Macci were arrested in New York and were expected to be in front of a Manhattan federal judge on Wednesday.

Williams, 54, was famous for his role as Omar Little in the TV series "The Wire" and as Chalky White in "Boardwalk Empire."

He also appeared in movies like "12 Years a Slave" and "Assassin's Creed."

Williams, who as the rogue robber of drug dealers Omar Little on "The Wire", created one of the most popular characters in television in recent decades.

