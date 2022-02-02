4 arrested for Michael K. Williams overdose death

Four men have been arrested in connection with the overdose death of "The Wire" actor Michael K. Williams.

Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment in September 2021, of an overdose of fentanyl-laced heroin.

Williams was found dead after a relative hadn't heard from him in a couple of days and went to check on him.

On Wednesday federal authorities announced the arrest of Irvin Cartagena, aka "Green Eyes" on narcotics conspiracy charges.

Hector Robles, aka "Oreja," Luis Cruz, aka "Mostro," and Carlos Macci, aka "Carlito," were charged as members of the fentanyl and heroin conspiracy.

Federal prosecutors say their drug crew sold the drugs to Williams.

Cartagena was arrested Tuesday in Puerto Rico. Robles, Cruz, and Macci were arrested in New York and were expected to be in front of a Manhattan federal judge on Wednesday.

Williams, 54, was famous for his role as Omar Little in the TV series "The Wire" and as Chalky White in "Boardwalk Empire."

He also appeared in movies like "12 Years a Slave" and "Assassin's Creed."

