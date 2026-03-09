Man dies after being shoved down stairs in River North

The Brief A man died after being pushed down a staircase during an early morning altercation in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. Police said a 32-year-old man shoved the 35-year-old victim down the stairs during an argument around 1:20 a.m., and the victim later died at the hospital.



A man died after he was pushed down the stairs early Monday morning in River North.

What we know:

The 35-year-old was shoved down a staircase by a 32-year-old man while he tried to break up an argument between a group of people around 1:20 a.m. in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street, according to police.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he later died. As of Monday morning, he had not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The suspect was taken into custody. Police said charges are pending.