4 cases of Legionnaires' disease linked to Burbank church: IDPH

The Illinois Department of Public health and the Stickney Public Health District are investigating a cluster of Legionnaires' disease cases in Burbank, with onset dates between June and August.

Three cases were epidemiologically linked, and one case was geographically linked to St. Albert the Great Church, located at 8000 Linder Ave.

According to IDPH, health officials inspected the church and collected samples.

Lab tests detected the presence of legionella in the church's cooling tower, officials said.

The cooling tower will be shut down until legionella is no longer detected.

"As the epidemiological and environmental investigation of this Legionnaires’ disease cluster continues, it is important to release this information to ensure that anyone with risk factors who feels symptoms is aware and seeks evaluation and treatment," said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. "Legionnaires’ disease usually begins with a high fever (102 degrees F to 105 degrees F), chills, muscle aches, cough and shortness of breath, and symptoms usually develop up to two weeks after exposure."

Legionnaires' disease is a lung infection that people can get by breathing in small droplets of water that contain Legionella bacteria, health officials said.

Outbreaks are most commonly associated with buildings or structures that have complex water systems. It is not transmitted person-to-person, officials said.

People who are 50 and older or those who have certain risk factors, such as being a smoker, having a chronic disease or having a week immune system, are at increased risk for the disease.

Additional information about Legionnaires’ disease can be found on the IDPH website and the CDC website.