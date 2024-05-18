Man stabbed to death during fight in Little Village

A man was fatally stabbed in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood Friday night.

Police responded to the 4300 block of West 26th Street just before 9:30 p.m. and found a man in his 30s had been stabbed in the leg.

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the victim was stabbed by a male offender during an argument. No arrests have been reported.

Area Four detectives are investigating.