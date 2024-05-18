Expand / Collapse search

Man stabbed to death during fight in Little Village

By Maggie Duly
Published  May 18, 2024 7:08am CDT
Little Village
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was fatally stabbed in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood Friday night. 

Police responded to the 4300 block of West 26th Street just before 9:30 p.m. and found a man in his 30s had been stabbed in the leg. 

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

Investigators believe the victim was stabbed by a male offender during an argument. No arrests have been reported. 

Area Four detectives are investigating. 