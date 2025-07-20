4 CTA Red Line stations reopen after major upgrades

The Brief Four CTA train stops reopened on Sunday after years of upgrades. The "L" stops at Argyle, Bryn Mawr, Lawrence and Berwyn have all been closed since 2021. The stations got new escalators and elevators, wider platforms and more.



Four CTA stations on the Red Line reopened on Sunday after receiving some major upgrades.

The "L" stops at Argyle, Bryn Mawr, Lawrence and Berwyn have all been closed since 2021.

Riders can use the new stations at:

Lawrence: 1120 W. Lawrence Ave. Chicago, IL 60640

Argyle: 1118 W. Argyle St. Chicago, IL 60640

Berwyn: 1119 W. Berwyn St. Chicago, IL 60640

Bryn Mawr: 1116 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. Chicago, IL 60640

Bryn Mawr – Hollywood entrance: 1119 W. Hollywood Ave. Chicago, IL 60640

What we know:

The stations have all been equipped with escalators and elevators to make them more accessible to passengers with disabilities.

Other additions included wider platforms and overhead canopies to protect riders from rain.

The four reopened L stops will also be featuring some new public art.

The project, known as the Red-Purpole Bypass Project, began in early 2022.

The CTA said the upgrades are expected to create a smoother more reliable service for riders, fewer delays, relief from chronic overcrowding, and reduced noise levels.

For more information, visit transitchicago.com.