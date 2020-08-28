4 dead, 8 hurt in Chicago shootings Thursday

article

Twelve people were shot, four of them fatally, across Chicago on Thursday.

The most recent killing happened just before midnight in Fernwood on the South Side.

A man, believed to be in his 40s, was found with a gunshot wound to his head in the 500 block of West 105th Street, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Area Two detectives are questioning a person of interest.

Earlier that night, a 26-year-old man was fatally shot in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 9:22 p.m., officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the 100 block of North Keeler Avenue found the man outside unresponsive with multiple gunshot wound to his face and body, police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hosptial, where he was pronounced dead.

About an hour before that, another man was killed in Gresham on the South Side.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert about 8:17 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Bishop Street found the 26-year-old in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead. Witnesses told investigators a dark sedan drove up and someone inside fired shots into the man’s vehicle before fleeing.

Thursday afternoon, another man was shot to death in Woodlawn on the South Side.

The 39-year-old was in the 6100 block of South Evans Avenue at 12:20 p.m. when shots rang out, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died.

The latest nonfatal shooting happened Thursday night in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

Someone shot the 40-year-old man about 9:50 p.m. as he walked in the 1300 block of North Rockwell Street, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

About an hour and a half earlier, a woman was shot in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The 32-year-old was shot in the shoulder about 8:35 p.m. while walking in the 11900 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said. She was taken to Christ Medical Center in fair condition. The woman told officers she didn’t see the shooter or know where the shots came from.

Half an hour before that, another man was shot in Wrightwood on the South Side.

Just after 8 p.m., the 18-year-old was standing outside in the 8000 block of South Richmond Street when someone in a beige-colored vehicle fired shots, police said. The man was struck in the leg and groin, and taken to Christ Medical Center in fair condition.

Earlier Thursday morning, a 30-year-old man was injured in a drive-by in South Chicago.

He was standing on a sidewalk about 9:55 a.m. in the 8800 block of South Burley Avenue when someone fired shots from a passing vehicle, according to police. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to his lower leg.

Hours before that, another man was shot in East Chatham on the South Side.

He was riding in a vehicle about 4 a.m. in the 800 block of East 82nd Street when he heard gunshots and felt pain, police said. He was struck in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The man told officers he did not see where the shots came from or who fired shots.

Another man was injured by gunfire hours earlier in South Chicago.

The 35-year-old was walking about 2:20 a.m. in the 8900 block of South Muskegon Avenue when someone fired shots from a passing white SUV, according to police. He was hit in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

About an hour before that, a man was shot while driving in Heart of Chicago on the Lower West Side.

He was driving about 1:20 a.m. in the 2200 block of West 21st Street, when someone in a group of males standing on the street fired shots, striking him in the arm, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The day’s first shooting left a man injured in Brainerd on the South Side.

The 21-year-old was sitting in a vehicle about 12:40 a.m. in the 9100 block of South Justine Avenue when someone in a passing gray Nissan Rogue fired shots at him, according to police. He was struck in the shoulder, leg and lower backside and taken to Christ Medical Center in good condition.

On Wednesday, 15 people were shot throughout the city, one of them fatally. The fatal shooting also injured a 12-year-old girl.