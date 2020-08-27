15 shot, 1 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago

Fifteen people were shot, one of them fatally, Wednesday in Chicago.

The day’s only reported fatal shooting killed a man and wounded a 12-year-old girl in West Englewood on the South Side.

They were at a gathering outside about 9:40 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Claremont Avenue when someone unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said.

The girl was struck in the leg and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.

The man, 35, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body, police said. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the suspected shooter may have been in a black SUV.

In non-fatal shootings, a 46-year-old man was shot while driving in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

About 11:10 p.m. he was driving in the 3300 block of West 66th Place, when he was shot in the shoulder, police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he is in good condition, police said. The circumstances of the shooting are unknown.

About an hour prior, a 24-year-old man was shot in Woodlawn on the South Side.

About 10:10 p.m. he was walking in the 1900 block of East Marquette Drive, when he heard gunshots and felt a pain, police said.

He was struck in the leg and drove himself to Jackson Park Hospital where he is in good condition, police said.

The man told officers he did not see where the shots came from or the shooter, police said.

A man was shot in Fernwood on the South Side.

He was outside about 9:40 p.m. in the first block of West 104th Street when someone walked up to him and fired shots, police said.

The 30-year-old was struck in the leg and taken to Roseland Community Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Just over an hour prior, a man was shot in Gresham on the South Side.

The 30-year-old was struck in the leg about 8:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 82nd Street, police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.

Minutes before then, a 41-year-old man was shot in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

He was on the sidewalk about 7:50 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Komensky Avenue when someone fired shots, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the arm and chest, police said.

Four men were wounded in two separate shootings on the South Side, the first about 7:20 p.m. in South Shore and the second about 7 p.m. in Lawndale on the West Side.

In the first shootings the two men were traveling in a vehicle about in the 7500 block of South Clyde Avenue when someone fired shots, police said.

A 25-year-old was struck in the arm and leg, while a 19-year-old was hit in the arm, police said. Both were taken to South Shore Hospital in good condition.

In the second shooting the two men, 22 and 25, were in the 3000 block of West Flournoy Street when someone unleashed gunfire, police said.

They were each struck in the leg, police said. They took themselves to Mount Sinai Hospital.

A 66-year-old man was shot in his arm after pushing a carjacker to the ground and running away on Goose Island.

About 1:55 p.m., he was entering his Jeep Grand Cherokee in the 800 block of West Division Street where someone came up and demanded his keys, according to police.

The 66-year-old refused and pushed the suspect to the ground, sprinting past him to a nearby business for safety, police said. While he ran, the suspect took out a gun and fired shots at him.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

The gunman allegedly took off in a gray or silver-colored Chevy Malibu.

A man was injured in a shooting in Woodlawn on the South Side.

The 20-year-old was walking east about 1:05 p.m. in the 800 block of East 65th Street when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired at him, according to police.

The man was shot in the left foot and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center,

The day’s first reported shooting wounded two people in a drive-by in Austin on the West Side.

About 12:20 a.m. they were standing outside in the 500 block of North Pine Avenue, when someone in a passing white-colored sedan fired shots in their direction, police said.

A 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were each struck in the leg, and they were both taken to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park in good condition, police said.

Ten people were shot Tuesday in Chicago.