10 shot Tuesday in Chicago

Ten people were shot Tuesday in Chicago.

The day’s latest reported shooting wounded an 18-year-old man in Lawndale on the West Side.

He was shot in the ankle about 9 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Douglas Boulevard, Chicago police said. He told officers he heard shots and felt pain.

The man showed up at Rush University Medical Center and was transferred to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

A person was shot earlier Tuesday evening in Homan Square on the West Side.

The male, whose age isn’t known, was shot in the calf and buttocks about 6:35 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Lexington Street, police said. He took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

About two hours prior, two people were wounded in two separate shootings, one in South Shore and the other in Brighton Park.

Advertisement

A 26-year-old man was on the street about 4:40 p.m. in the 3300 block of South Western Avenue when someone approached him and fired shots before fleeing south on Western, police said. The man was hit in the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

At the same time, a 30-year-old man was in a parked vehicle in the 7700 block of South Kingston Avenue when someone shot him in the back, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A man was wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Brainerd on the South Side.

The 18-year-old was shot in the back about 3:10 p.m. in the 9400 block of South Bishop Street, police said. He was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in an unknown condition.

A man shot twice during a drive-by Tuesday morning in Austin on the West Side.

The 23-year-old was walking on a sidewalk in the 5800 block of West Lake Street about 7:25 a.m. when a black vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire, police said.

He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to his back and a graze wound to his arm, police said. He was listed in good condition.

A 30-year-old woman was involved in a vehicle crash on Interstate 290 after she was grazed by a bullet Tuesday morning in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 5:30 a.m., she was grazed by a bullet while standing outside a vehicle in the 4400 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said.

A friend she was with tried to rush her to the hospital but crashed on I-290 near Kostner Avenue, police said. She was taken from the scene of the crash to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Earlier in the morning, a 28-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in Lawndale.

About 2:50 a.m., he was walking on the sidewalk in the 1100 block of South Albany Avenue when he heard gunshots and felt a pain, police said. He was struck in the right arm and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

The day’s first reported shooting wounded two people in a drive-by in Pilsen on the Near West Side.

About 1:30 a.m., they were driving in the 1800 block of West 18th Street when a red sedan pulled up next to them someone inside opened fire, police said.

A 20-year-old man was struck in the left knee and an 18-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet in her back, police said. They were both taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Twenty-two people were shot Monday in Chicago.