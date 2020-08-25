Vehicle crashes on I-290 after woman grazed by stray bullet in Lawndale

A 30-year-old woman was involved in a vehicle crash on Interstate 290 Tuesday after she was grazed by a bullet in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 5:30 a.m. she was grazed by a bullet while standing outside a vehicle in the 4400 block of West Roosevelt Road, Chicago police said.

A friend she was with tried to rush her to the hospital but was involved in a crash on I-290 near Kostner Avenue, police said.

She was taken from the scene of the crash to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.