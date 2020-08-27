Man killed, 12-year-old girl wounded in South Side shooting: police

A 12-year-old girl was wounded and a man was killed in a shooting Wednesday on the South Side, police said.

They were at a gathering outside about 9:40 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Claremont Avenue when someone unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said.

The girl was struck in the leg and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.

The man, 35, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body, police said. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the suspected shooter may have been in a black SUV.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the death.

Area One detectives are investigating.