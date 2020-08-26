Man, 66, shot during attempted carjacking on Goose Island

A 66-year-old man was shot in his arm after pushing a carjacker to the ground Wednesday evening and running to safety on Goose Island.

About 1:55 p.m., he was entering his Jeep Grand Cherokee in the 800 block of West Division Street where someone came up and demanded his keys, according to Chicago police.

The 66-year-old refused and pushed the suspect to the ground, sprinting past him to a nearby business for safety, police said. While he ran, the suspect took out a gun and fired shots at him.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

The gunman allegedly took off in a gray or silver-colored Chevy Malibu.

Goose Island, situated on the North Branch of the Chicago River, has seen at least two violent carjacking incidents in recent years.

In 2017, two teens carjacked a Jeep at gunpoint in the 800 block of North Racine and crashed it during a high-speed chase in Oak Park, authorities have said. Two suspects were each sentenced to 11 years in federal prison.

Advertisement

In 2018, a woman in her 60s was fatally struck by a carjacking suspect in the 800 block of North Larrabee, police said. Michael S. Jorgensen was charged later with using a dog to attack a taxi driver on the Near North Side before speeding away in the vehicle and fatally striking Perla Carandang.