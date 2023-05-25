Expand / Collapse search

4 dogs found dead, 40 others rescued from suspected puppy mill in northwest Indiana

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Crown Point
CROWN POINT, Ind. - More than 40 dogs have been rescued from a suspected puppy mill in northwest Indiana after sheriff's deputies received a tip Wednesday.

They received word about a man who had been buying unusually large amounts of dog food and animal medical supplies. 

On Thursday, deputies served search warrants at a home in Crown Point and at a barn on the outskirts of Rensselaer. 

In addition to the dogs that were rescued, authorities found at least four dogs that were dead. 

Police say they're questioning a person of interest. 

The group of dogs includes one mountain dog, seven American bulldogs and 29 French bulldogs. 

The investigation is ongoing.