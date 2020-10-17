4 hurt in Near West Side crash

Police are looking for a driver who fled a crash that injured four people Friday night on the Near West Side.

A 22-year-old man was driving a white Audi at 10:39 p.m. near Lake Street and Ashland Avenue when the car was hit by a white Dodge Durango, according to Chicago police.

The man told investigators he knows the driver of the Durango and had argued with that person earlier in the night, police said. The Durango stopped about a block away and officers saw the driver get out and drop a gun while running away.

The gun was recovered, but the driver remains at large, police said.

The four occupants of the Audi were taken to hospitals in good condition, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.