4 hurt in McHenry County crash that flipped one car, officials say
A two-vehicle crash in northwest suburban McHenry County led to four people being hospitalized on Monday afternoon. (Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts )
MCHENRY CO., Ill. - A two-vehicle crash in northwest suburban McHenry County led to four people being hospitalized on Monday afternoon.
What we know:
Crews responded around 4:11 p.m. to the intersection of Route 176 and North Union Road, according to the Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts.
One of the cars had overturned and was on its roof just north of the intersection when crews arrived. The other car had come to a stop in a nearby farm field.
Both vehicles were heavily damaged.
Four patients were taken to local hospitals with minor to moderate injuries, none of which were considered life-threatening.
The McHenry County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.