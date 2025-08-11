4 hurt in McHenry County crash that flipped one car, officials say

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A two-vehicle crash in northwest suburban McHenry County led to four people being hospitalized on Monday afternoon. (Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts )

A two-vehicle crash in northwest suburban McHenry County led to four people being hospitalized on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

Crews responded around 4:11 p.m. to the intersection of Route 176 and North Union Road, according to the Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts.

One of the cars had overturned and was on its roof just north of the intersection when crews arrived. The other car had come to a stop in a nearby farm field.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged.

Four patients were taken to local hospitals with minor to moderate injuries, none of which were considered life-threatening.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.