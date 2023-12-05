4 in custody after crashing stolen car in Chatham

Four people were arrested after crashing a stolen car Monday evening in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

Police officers followed a white Infiniti that was reported stolen around 7 p.m. on the Dany Ryan Expressway near 76th Street. The car exited the expressway at 87th Street and drove to Halsted Street where they re-entered the expressway, police said.

Officers did not pursue the car but Illinois State Police and a police helicopter monitored their movements to 79th Street where the stolen car crashed into another vehicle.

Four males fled the scene on foot but were placed in custody by responding Chicago police officers in the 7800 block of South Wabash Avenue.

Three weapons were recovered from the area. Charges are pending.