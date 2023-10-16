4 injured when Chicago liquor store shelf collapses

Multiple people were injured Monday when a shelf collapsed inside a South Side liquor store.

The incident occurred after 3:30 p.m. at the Happy Time Liquors store located at 79th and Cottage Grove.

Chicago fire officials say four people were injured when the shelf inside the store fell. Two people were taken to Trinity Hospital, and the other two were transported to St. Bernard. Their conditions are currently unknown.

The investigation into what exactly happened is ongoing.