4 injured, including firefighter, in Calumet Heights blaze

Four people were injured Saturday after a fire at a Calumet Heights home, including a firefighter who was trying to help the occupants trapped on the second floor.

The fire was reported on about 12:30 p.m. on the first floor of a home in the 8700 block of South Constance Avenue, Chicago fire officials said. It was struck out about an hour later.

A firefighter was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, while three residents who were trapped on the second floor were taken to Jackson Park Medical Center, officials said.

All four people were stabilized, officials said.