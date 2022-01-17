4 killed, 2 teen among 25 wounded by gunfire in weekend shootings in Chicago

Four people were killed and two 17-year-old boys was among 25 others wounded in shootings in Chicago from Friday, 5 p.m. to Monday, 5 a.m.

In one of the attacks, two men were shot, one fatally, Saturday in Brainerd on the South Side. About 7:45 a.m., the men, 30 and 38, were sitting in a vehicle in the 9200 block of South Normal Avenue, when four people approached and began firing shots, Chicago police said. The older man was struck in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he is in serious condition, police said. The 30-year-old was struck in the hand and the head, and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He has not yet been identified.

Hours later, a 24-year-old man was found unresponsive on the sidewalk about 12:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Mayfield Avenue, police said. He was shot in the chest and legs and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A man was shot and killed Friday night while sitting in his car at a gas pump in Humboldt Park on the West Side. The 39-year-old was sitting in his car at a gas pump about 11:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Chicago Avenue when two people exited a white sedan and opened fire, striking him multiple times in the chest, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in a drive-by in Fuller Park on the South Side. The man, 20, was walking in the 200 block of West 43rd Street about 12:45 a.m. when he was shot by someone inside a passing white SUV, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to his torso, and was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

In nonfatal attacks, A 17-year-old boy was shot Saturday afternoon in Park Manor on the South Side. About 1:15 p.m., he was found in a parking lot in the 7400 block of South Perry Avenue, with a gunshot to his leg, police said. The boy was taken to the University of Chicago, in critical condition.

Another 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Sunday evening in Bronzeville on the South Side. The teen was outside about 5 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Drexel Boulevard when someone shot him in the leg, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago in good condition, police said.

A little over an hour earlier, two men, 19 and 21, were shot while inside a vehicle in the 4000 block of North Laramie Avenue, police said. The older man was struck in the back and transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The younger man suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in good condition, police said.

Three people were shot early Sunday morning after someone opened fire on two cars in Little Village on the West Side. About 1 a.m., the shooter opened fire on a car driving east in the 2600 block of West 24th Street, grazing a 22-year-old woman in the head, police said. The person then shot at another car, wounding two 19-year-olds, authorities said. One of the men was shot in the head and leg, and was in serious condition, police said. The other man was shot in the shoulder, officials said. All three were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, and the woman and other man were both listed in good condition, police said.

About 30 minutes earlier, a man was shot during a robbery in West Town on the Northwest Side. A man, 35, was walking to his car about 12:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Wood Street when someone exited a white sedan and demanded the man’s backpack, before shooting him in the arm, police said. He was taken to Stroger, where he was in good condition, police said.

A 61-year-old man was also shot and robbed Sunday morning in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side. The man was walking about 7:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Lawndale Avenue when two male suspects in a gray Chevrolet Impala pulled up, police said. One male got out of the car and robbed him and fired shots in his direction before getting back in and driving away, police said. He was taken to Stroger, where he was stabilized, police said.