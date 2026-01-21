Expand / Collapse search
$4 million in drugs, firearms recovered in six-month CPD investigation: police

By Lauren Westphal
Published  January 21, 2026 7:43pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Chicago police seized more than $4 million worth of suspected narcotics, firearms, and about $54,000 in cash following a six-month investigation into drug trafficking.
    • Officers executed a search warrant on Jan. 10 at the home of a convicted felon tied to narcotics distribution in Chicago and the suburbs.
    • A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with multiple felony drug trafficking and weapons offenses.

CHICAGO - Chicago police recovered $4 million worth of suspected narcotics and multiple firearms during a six-month investigation.

What we know:

The investigation, which concluded earlier this month, focused on narcotics being trafficked in Chicago and the suburbs. Officers served a search warrant on Jan. 10 at the home of a convicted felon involved in narcotics trafficking.

During the search, officers recovered various suspected narcotics with an estimated value of $4.3 million, five firearms and about $54,000 in cash, according to CPD.

Image 1 of 2

Travis Taylor, 36 (Chicago Police)

Travis Taylor, 36, was arrested and charged with the following:

  • One felony count of methamphetamine manufacturing 900+ grams
  • One felony count of manufacture/deliver 900+ grams of cocaine/analog
  • One felony count of manufacture/delivery 900+ grams of heroin/analog
  • One felony count of manufacture/delivery 900+ grams of fentanyl
  • One felony count of manufacturing 900+ grams of ecstasy/analog
  • One felony count of manufacture/delivery of 30+ grams of ketamine/analog
  • One felony count of manufacture/delivery of 100<400 grams of cocaine/analog
  • One felony count of cannabis – manufacture/delivery – 2,000-5,000 grams
  • One felony count of possession of a controlled substance
  • Five felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon/2nd+

