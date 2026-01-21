$4 million in drugs, firearms recovered in six-month CPD investigation: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police recovered $4 million worth of suspected narcotics and multiple firearms during a six-month investigation.
What we know:
The investigation, which concluded earlier this month, focused on narcotics being trafficked in Chicago and the suburbs. Officers served a search warrant on Jan. 10 at the home of a convicted felon involved in narcotics trafficking.
During the search, officers recovered various suspected narcotics with an estimated value of $4.3 million, five firearms and about $54,000 in cash, according to CPD.
Travis Taylor, 36 (Chicago Police)
Travis Taylor, 36, was arrested and charged with the following:
- One felony count of methamphetamine manufacturing 900+ grams
- One felony count of manufacture/deliver 900+ grams of cocaine/analog
- One felony count of manufacture/delivery 900+ grams of heroin/analog
- One felony count of manufacture/delivery 900+ grams of fentanyl
- One felony count of manufacturing 900+ grams of ecstasy/analog
- One felony count of manufacture/delivery of 30+ grams of ketamine/analog
- One felony count of manufacture/delivery of 100<400 grams of cocaine/analog
- One felony count of cannabis – manufacture/delivery – 2,000-5,000 grams
- One felony count of possession of a controlled substance
- Five felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon/2nd+
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.