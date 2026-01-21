$4 million in drugs, firearms recovered in six-month CPD investigation: police

The Brief Chicago police seized more than $4 million worth of suspected narcotics, firearms, and about $54,000 in cash following a six-month investigation into drug trafficking. Officers executed a search warrant on Jan. 10 at the home of a convicted felon tied to narcotics distribution in Chicago and the suburbs. A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with multiple felony drug trafficking and weapons offenses.



Chicago police recovered $4 million worth of suspected narcotics and multiple firearms during a six-month investigation.

What we know:

The investigation, which concluded earlier this month, focused on narcotics being trafficked in Chicago and the suburbs. Officers served a search warrant on Jan. 10 at the home of a convicted felon involved in narcotics trafficking.

During the search, officers recovered various suspected narcotics with an estimated value of $4.3 million, five firearms and about $54,000 in cash, according to CPD.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Travis Taylor, 36 (Chicago Police)

Travis Taylor, 36, was arrested and charged with the following:

One felony count of methamphetamine manufacturing 900+ grams

One felony count of manufacture/deliver 900+ grams of cocaine/analog

One felony count of manufacture/delivery 900+ grams of heroin/analog

One felony count of manufacture/delivery 900+ grams of fentanyl

One felony count of manufacturing 900+ grams of ecstasy/analog

One felony count of manufacture/delivery of 30+ grams of ketamine/analog

One felony count of manufacture/delivery of 100<400 grams of cocaine/analog

One felony count of cannabis – manufacture/delivery – 2,000-5,000 grams

One felony count of possession of a controlled substance

Five felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon/2nd+