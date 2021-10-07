4 more lawsuits filed following deadly Amtrak derailment

Four more lawsuits have been filed after the deadly Amtrak derailment in Montana.

The train was headed to Seattle from Chicago, with two locomotives and 10 cars, when it left the tracks.

One of the survivors of the derailment spoke as he filed his lawsuit Thursday.

Justin Ruddell, 40, From Oregon said he was in the bathroom when the train went off the tracks.

The crash caused the door to peel open, and Ruddell said he used a railroad spike to try and dig himself out.

He broke two vertebrae and five ribs from the crash.

The crash killed three people, including a man from Illinois.

Amtrak released the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of life and injuries due to the derailment of the Empire Builder train on Sept. 25 , near Joplin, Mont., on BNSF railroad. It is inappropriate for us to comment further on pending litigation."