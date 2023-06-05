4 North Center businesses burglarized in 30 minutes

Chicago police are searching for several offenders who burglarized four businesses in 30 minutes in North Center Sunday.

In each incident, the offenders used a pry tool to break a front glass window of a business. Once inside, the offenders damaged and removed cash registers and bottles of alcohol from the property and then fled the scene.

The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:

900 block of West Byron on June 4 at 3:48 a.m.

4200 block of North Ravenswood on June 4 at 4 a.m.

1700 block of West Sunnyside on June 4 at 4:11 a.m.

2800 block of North Lincoln on June 4 at 4:17 a.m.

Chicago police said the offenders were wearing face coverings and hooded sweatshirts. Police believe one to five offenders were involved in these burglaries.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Three at (312) 744-8263.