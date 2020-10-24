4 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago so far this weekend

article

One person has been killed and three others injured in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening.

The fatal attack left one man dead early Saturday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired about 3:15 a.m. found the man facedown bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1300 block of North Harding Avenue, Chicago police said. The man, believed to be in his 30s, was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In non-fatal shootings, one man was wounded late Friday night in Montclare on the Northwest Side.

About 11:45 p.m., the 34-year-old man was getting into his car, parked in another resident’s driveway in the 2700 block of North Newland Avenue, when the resident approached him and shot him once in the stomach after arguing, police said. The 34-year-old man was taken to Loyola Hospital in good condition, police said. The resident was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered from the scene.

Another man was shot late Friday in Austin on the West Side.

The man, 33, was standing by his vehicle about 10:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of West Chicago Avenue when someone in a dark vehicle opened fire, striking him in the finger and buttocks, police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

The weekend’s first reported shooting left a man wounded in South Chicago.

About 7:50 p.m., a 28-year-old man was in a home in the 7900 block of South Saginaw Avenue when someone walked up to him and fired shots, striking him in the ear and leg, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition,

On Thursday, 12 people were shot throughout the city, 2 of them fatally.

Last weekend, 33 people were shot, seven of them fatally, in Chicago.