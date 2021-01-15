4 shot, 2 fatally, Thursday in Chicago

Two people were killed and two others were wounded Thursday in shootings across Chicago.

Two people were shot, one fatally, Thursday afternoon in Austin on the West Side.

They were in a Pontiac about 5:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of West North Avenue when someone in another vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said. The Pontiac crashed into a fence after the shooting.

A male in the Pontiac was struck in the back of the head and was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 22-year-old man who was also in the car suffered a gunshot wound in the shoulder and was in fair condition at Stroger Hospital, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the fatality.

Another man was killed Thursday in a shooting that also sent a bullet flying into a CTA bus in Austin on the West Side.

About 2:35 p.m., the 27-year-old was walking in the 1500 block of North Laramie Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the back, police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A nearby CTA driver was also injured by shattered glass when a bullet struck the their bus, police said. The driver was listed in good condition at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the death.

In non-fatal shootings, a 14-year-old boy was shot Thursday evening in South Shore.

He was in the hallway of a home about 7:20 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Kingston Avenue when someone unleashed fire, striking him in the leg, police said. The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

Minutes later, a man was shot Thursday evening in Englewood on the South Side.

The 41-year-old was on the street about 7:30 p.m. in the 6400 block od South Aberdeen Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the thigh, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center is good condition.

Nine people were shot, 1 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago.