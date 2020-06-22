4 shot in Back of the Yards

Four people were wounded in a shooting Monday in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

They were outside at a large gathering about 12:52 a.m. in the 5200 block of South Lowe Avenue when someone in a vehicle opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 27-year-old was shot in the shoulder and took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. A 30-year-old was hit in the foot and took himself to the same hospital in good condition.

The third man, 21, was hit in the leg and showed up in good condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. A 21-year-old woman also showed up at the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg and was listed in good condition.

No one is is custody as Area One detectives investigate.