4 shot in East Chicago, including 7-year-old girl

A 7-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were among four people wounded in a shooting Sunday night at a gas station in East Chicago, Indiana.

The shooting unfolded about 9:10 p.m. after two women, 23 and 20, drove to a gas station with the child and teen in the 1200 block of West Chicago Avenue, according to East Chicago police.

The two women entered the gas station to purchase items and noticed a man and woman inside staring at them, police said.

When the women returned to the vehicle, they noticed the man and woman had also left the station and then heard gunfire, police said.

The 23-year-old woman was shot in her upper back and hospitalized in serious condition, police said.

The girl was shot in the right arm and the teen boy was struck in the right ankle, police said. Both were taken to St. Catherine Hospital where their conditions stabilized.

The 20-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the left arm and was taken to the same hospital, where her condition stabilized, police said.