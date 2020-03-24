4 shot Monday across Chicago

Four people were shot Monday in Chicago, including a teen who was wounded in a shooting in Belmont Central on the North Side.

The 15-year-old boy was walking in the 2800 block of North Austin Avenue about 8:45 p.m. when someone in a black sedan opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was grazed in the foot and a relative brought him to Community First Medical Center, police said. He’s in good condition.

A man was wounded in a shooting in Hyde Park on the South Side.

He was on the sidewalk about 5:15 p.m. in the 5400 block of South University Avenue when someone fired shots from a dark-colored van, police said.

The 21-year-old was hit in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

About two hours prior, an 18-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in Austin on the West Side.

He was on the sidewalk about 3 p.m. in the 600 block of North Leamington Avenue when he heard gunfire and felt pain, police said.

Advertisement

He was hit in the hand and taken to West Suburban Medical Center in good condition, police said.

A 25-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in Gresham on the South Side.

He was about to get into a vehicle at 12:08 a.m. in the 9000 block of South Emerald Avenue when he heard gunshots and realized he was hit in the leg, according to police. He told investigators he didn’t see the shooter or know where the shots came from.

He went to Roseland Community Hospital on his own and was listed in good condition, police said.

One person was killed and nine others hurt in shootings in Chicago last weekend.