4 shot on Bishop Ford in South Holland

article

Four men were injured in a shooting Sunday on the Bishop Ford Freeway in south suburban South Holland.

They were in a vehicle when they were shot at 11:02 p.m. on northbound I-94 near 159th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

All four were taken to Roseland Community Hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, state police said.

The shots appeared to have been fired from another vehicle, but the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation, according to state police.