4 teens charged in River North armed robberies

Four teens are facing charges in connection with armed robberies Sunday night in the River North neighborhood.

Marques Williams and Terrion Jackson, both 18, and two 17-year-olds are accused of robbing four people at gunpoint around 11 p.m. in the 500 block of West Chicago Avenue, according to police.

Officers then spotted the suspects who were seen inside a vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier that day from the 400 block of North State Street.

The suspects attempted to run away from police but were placed into custody and charged.

All four suspects were charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and criminal trespass to a vehicle. Williams was also charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

The two 17-year-olds, who have not been identified due to their age, were also charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing an office.

Williams and Jackson are scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.