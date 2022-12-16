4 teens charged in violent carjacking that seriously injured man in Back of the Yards

Four juveniles are facing charges after a stabbing and carjacking earlier this month in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Two boys, 14 and 16, and two girls, 15 and 17, allegedly took a vehicle by force from an 18-year-old man while armed with a knife on Dec. 5 in the 5000 block of South Racine Avenue, according to police.

The 17-year-old girl stabbed the man with the knife while the 16-year-old boy attacked him, causing serious injuries, police said.

All four teens were arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, police said.

No further information was immediately available.